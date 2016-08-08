EUROPE POWER-Wind supply downturn boosts German spot, forwards rise

* Wind, solar supply decrease

* Gundremmingen C reactor restarted as scheduled

* French nuclear availability lower

* Curve prices take support from firmer fuels

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - European prompt power was mixed on Monday, with German prices rising on tighter renewables supply while prices in France dropped on falling temperatures.

"German supply is falling faster than demand," one trader said.

German baseload power for Tuesday delivery was up 3.45 euros at 29.2 euros ($32.36) per megawatt-hour (MWh), compared with the level paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract was 1.4 euros lower at 29.1 euros.

Weather patterns that drive output at wind and solar plants are currently very changeable.

The German met office said in a daily report that the climate would turn autumnal in the coming days, bringing stormy and cold weather, before summer "strikes back" at the weekend.

Thomson Reuters (TR) data showed that wind power output in Germany will fall to 6.2 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday compared with 13.3 GW recorded on Monday, which exceeded forecasts by 3.2 GW.

Solar supply will fall by 3.2 GW to 7 GW on Tuesday.

Demand was forecast to rise by 1.4 GW in Germany and by 1.8 GW in France.

In the nuclear sector, RWE's Gundremmingen C plant re-opened while French nuclear availability fell 0.7 percentage points to 63.6 percent of the total.

Forward power prices were boosted by firmer levels in related fuels markets, reversing some recent losses, which had driven the German benchmark Cal '17 position to a five-week low.

The contract, German baseload power for delivery next year , gained 25 cents to 26.45 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract, which is less liquid, rose by 30 cents to 32.1 euros/MWh.

Oil was lifted by reports of renewed talks by some members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to restrain output.

European coal for 2017 gained 0.5 percent over last Friday to stand at $56.6 a tonne. Still, losses in the current month amount to $4.4 and levels over $60 are not within sight.

Front-year EU carbon allowances rose 1.3 percent to 4.79 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position did not trade after closing at 27 euros, while the day ahead rose by 2.9 euros to 30.25 euros.

German industrial output rose slightly more than expected in June, but a subdued order intake and a manufacturing outlook clouded by the Brexit vote linger. ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Susan Fenton)