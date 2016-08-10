EUROPE POWER-Spot slightly higher, weather forecasts mixed

* Renewables supply looks mixed

* Weather cool for now ahead of sunnier weekend

* Curve prices down with fuels, carbon

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose on Wednesday as forecasts for more wind power and easing demand were overridden by less solar and brown coal fired power supply.

"Prices looked somewhat neutral but have gone up from sideways," one trader said, also citing temperatures below the seasonal averages for Thursday.

German baseload power for day-ahead delivery was 60 cents up at 27.85 euros ($31.15) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract edged 10 cents higher to 27.5 euros.

Weather patterns that drive output at wind and solar plants are currently very changeable, implying that there is little room for sizeable price moves.

German met office DWD said that the cool air in place at the moment would give way to summery conditions again from the weekend onwards.

Thomson Reuters data showed that temperatures will rise by 4 degrees Celsius to a daily average of 18.1 degrees by next week in Germany, compared with the level recorded on Wednesday.

France should also see average 24-hour temperatures rise by 3.1 degrees Celsius over Wednesday's to 22.2 degrees.

German wind output to Thursday will likely go up by 2.2 gigawatts (GW) while solar will fall by 0.5 GW. Demand in both countries should fall by 0.2 GW overall.

Forward power prices eased, tracking weaker oil, coal and carbon.

German baseload power for delivery next year, shed 15 cents to 26.85 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract was indicated in a 32.25-33.5 euros range, having last closed at 32.35 euros.

Oil was hit by improved prospects for U.S. output and a glut in refined products, while analysts largely expected no impact on supplies from talk of a potential producer meeting.

European coal for 2017 delivery was 0.8 percent up at $59.4, having made strong gains in the previous session and closed at $58.95.

Front-year EU carbon allowances shed 0.8 percent to 4.84 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position lost 5 cents to 27.4 euros, while the day ahead increased by 1.35 euros to 29.6 euros.

Germany's E.ON warned of more big writedowns at the power plant and energy trading business, Uniper, which it plans to spin off, stoking fears of a capital increase to support its balance sheet.

It has hedged forward production at above-market levels for the time being, but once the contracts expire, it faces generation losses.