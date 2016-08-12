EUROPE POWER-Spot down for early next week on holiday, curve up

* Assumption day on Monday cuts into demand

* Weather to turn warmer from weekend

* Curve prices rebound with fuels, carbon

* MVV posts higher sales, earnings

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - European spot power on Friday traded down for early next week, weighed down by more thermal and solar supply combined with a pending holiday in parts of the region.

German baseload for Monday delivery was down by 1.05 euros at 27.45 euros ($30.59) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract was down 3 euros to 25 euros.

Assumption Day on Aug. 15 is observed in France, Austria and some parts of Switzerland and Germany and adds to a seasonal holiday-related downturn in demand.

Meanwhile, power plant operators in Germany and Austria are set to raise capacity by 5.6 percent over the next week, data from the EEX bourse showed.

In Germany, the Grohnde reactor is due to restart on Aug. 14.

France is maintaining relatively high nuclear availability levels.

But on the bullish side, wind volumes will decline as the region returns to more summery conditions following autumnal weather this week, which should also raise average temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius in the two main markets.

Combined demand in Germany and France will fall by around 8 gigawatts (GW) on Monday versus Friday, owing to the holiday effect, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Forward power prices rebounded from lower levels reached on Thursday, tracking higher oil, carbon, coal and gas.

German baseload power for delivery next year, gained 40 cents to 26.95 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract rose by the same amount to 32.50 euros.

Oil prices edged up, remaining near the previous day's highs, on the prospect of talks by exporters about ways to prop up a market grappling with a supply overhang.

European coal for 2017 delivery was up 1.4 percent at $59.50 a tonne.

Front-year EU carbon allowances was up 0.4 percent at 4.90 euros per tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position was up by 50 cents to 27.80 euros, while the Monday price was in a bid-ask range of 28.6-30 euros compared with the previous close of the day-ahead at 31.

German municipal utility MVV which focuses on renewable energy, energy efficiency and services, reported 15 percent higher operating earnings and 26 percent higher EBIT in the period to Jun 30.

That contrasted with dismal earnings reports from E.ON and RWE in recent days.