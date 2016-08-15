EUROPE POWER-Spot up on tighter nuclear, end of holiday

* Nuclear maintenance season underway, cuts supply

* Demand up at Assumption day ends

* Weather: plenty of sunshine, low wind

* Curve tracks firmer oil, coal prices

FRANKFURT, Aug 15 (Reuters) - European spot power rose on Monday on expectations for higher demand after the Assumption Day holiday in many parts of the region, tight wind supply and some nuclear outages.

"These factors override more solar and thermal supply," one trader said.

The Assumption Day holidy ends by Tuesday, pushing up consumption while a period of sunny weather is expected to be accompanied by slow wind speeds, curbing production.

German baseload for Tuesday delivery was up 2.8 euros from Monday's 30.25 euros ($33.78) per megawatt-hour (MWh) while the equivalent French contract was up 5.3 euros at 30.3 euros.

In the nuclear sector in Germany, the Grohnde reactor is due to restart on Aug. 15 and gradually resume full load thereafter.

In Switzerland, some 71 percent of the country's total nuclear capacity is offline now that the Muehleberg reactor has shut for annual maintenance as planned.

France saw a drop of 4.2 percentage points in nuclear availability to 64.3 percent of the potential maximum compared with Friday.

German wind power production will be below 2 gigawatts (GW) a day throughout this working week, compared with 6 GW recorded on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Solar output will more than treble to 7 GW on Tuesday compared with Friday levels and remain around 6 to 7 GW this week.

Combined demand in Germany and France will rise by 9.3 GW on Tuesday to 100 GW, owing to the holiday effect.

Forward power prices edged higher, driven by firmer oil and coal but slack trading in fuel markets around the region limited gains.

German baseload power for delivery next year, nudged 5 cents up to 27 euros/MWh, but was down from an earlier session high of 27.3 euros, the highest level in two weeks.

The equivalent French contract was in a 32.35 to 32.5 euros bid-ask range, having last closed at 32.50 euros.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels this month as speculation intensified about potential producer action to support prices.

European coal for 2017 delivery was up 1.5 percent, narrowly above the $60 level at $60.1 a tonne.

Front-year EU carbon allowances prices were flat at 4.9 euros per tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position was untraded after a 27.8 euros/MWh close, while the day-ahead price was 1.65 euros up at 31.25 euros.