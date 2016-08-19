EUROPE POWER-German spot prices fall, warm weather lifts those in France

* Higher gas, coal-fired supply weighs on German prompt

* French reactor capacity tighter

* Heat wave on the cards

* Curve weaker with gas, coal, overrides firmer oil, CO2

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European prompt power for early next week diverged on Friday, with German prices down on an increase in thermal capacity and those in France boosted by the return of warmer weather and tighter nuclear supply.

German baseload for Monday delivery eased by 1.3 euros to 29.1 euros ($32.93) per megawatt-hour (MWh) from the price paid for Friday while the equivalent French contract was 2 euros up at 34.25 euros.

Power plant operators in Germany and Austria are set to raise capacity at gas- and coal-fired power stations next week by 6.4 percent, data from the EEX bourse showed.

But German traders said there might be some unscheduled outages, and a drop in solar could also add bullish factors from Monday.

In France, average temperatures next week, based on daily 24-hour periods, will rise by 1.6 degrees Celsius over the level recorded on Friday to 23.4 degrees, Thomson Reuters data showed.

This will trigger more air conditioning demand in the country, where temperatures will be nearly 3 degrees above Germany's.

In the summer maintenance season for European nuclear reactors, French output capacity on line on Friday was 60.8 percent of total availability, down from 62.9 percent this week and 68.5 percent a week ago.

German nuclear availability is back to 100 percent after two reactors restarted but Switzerland's Beznau 2 is due to resume closure mode a day after it was reconnected.

German Met office DWD said in a note that a high-pressure front will near the region from France on Monday, pushing daytime peak temperatures in the south to between 24 and 33 degrees.

Power forwards prices eased, led by sharp losses in UK gas - where maintenance is ending - and in coal, while oil continued its uptrend for a third week on hopes a producer meeting next month will lead to output cuts.

German baseload power for delivery next year was down 35 cents at 26.2 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract shed 30 cents to 31.85 euros.

European coal for 2017 delivery traded 1.7 percent down to $56.8 a tonne.

Front-year EU carbon allowances prices rose by 3.2 percent to 4.84 euros per tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position shed 55 cents to 26.85 euros/MWh while the day three position for Monday was at 29.5 euros compared with 30.3 euros paid for Friday.