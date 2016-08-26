EUROPE POWER-German spot for Monday slides on high wind power output

* German wind output seen up by more than 6 GW on Monday

* Firm demand expected to support French prices

* Cal'17 tracks gains in coal and gas as oil falls

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for delivery early next week were mixed on Friday as increased wind power output weighed on German prices while expected firm demand bolstered French prices.

German wind power availability for Monday is expected to rise by more than 6 gigawatts (GW) to 10 GW, compared with 4.5 GW recorded on Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Power consumption is seen easing slightly in both countries on Monday by a combined 880 MW, with temperatures falling an average 3.4 degrees Celsius in France and 1.7 degrees in Germany.

However, power consumption in France is forecast at about 47 GW on Monday, holding firm near the level on Friday, during which a heatwave pushed up demand for air conditioning.

German baseload power for Monday delivery fell 1.55 euros to 27.65 euros ($31.21) per megawatt-hour (MWh) compared with Friday, while the equivalent French contract rose 0.9 euros to 36.40 euros/MWh.

Availability of French nuclear power, which accounts for about 75 percent of the country's electricity supply, is seen at 66 percent of capacity.

Along the forward power curve, the benchmark German Cal '17 contract rose, tracking gains in coal and gas as oil fell, while the less liquid French year-ahead position was untraded.

Oil fell on Friday and was set for its largest weekly decline in a month after the Saudi energy minister cooled expectations that top producers might agree next month to curb crude output.

The Cal '17, rose 0.39 percent to 25.95 euros/MWh. The equivalent French contract was untraded at the settled price of 31.50 euros/MWh.

European coal prices for 2017 rose $0.40, or 0.7 percent, to $57.20 a tonne while front-year EU carbon allowances rose 0.02 euros, or 0.4 percent, to 4.73 euros a tonne.

The Czech year-ahead position was untraded at the previous day's close of 26.60 euros/MWh, while the spot price for Monday rose 2.25 euros to 31.50 euros. ($1 = 0.8860 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman)