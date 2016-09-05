EUROPE POWER-Prompt up on rising consumption, low wind

* German solar output up 2.5 GW, wind down 4.9 GW

* Consumption rises in both main markets

* Cal'17 up as coal, carbon rise

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Monday on rising demand and a continued warm period that brought sunny but calm weather with low wind power production.

Wind power output in Germany will fall to 1.8 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday from 6.7 GW on Monday, while solar supply will rise to 6.6 GW from 4.1 GW in the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data showing 24-hour daily averages.

"Daytime solar peaks of 20 to 25 GW are possible this week," one German trader said.

Further ahead, temperatures in Germany will likely stay at around 17 degrees well into next week.

France, which over the past fortnight saw very hot weather boosting air conditioning demand, will see its current levels of around 21 degrees fall to 19 degrees by next week.

German baseload power for Tuesday delivery rose 3.1 euros to 35.6 euros ($39.74) a megawatt hour (MWh) compared with the price paid for Monday.

The equivalent French contract traded at 41.5 euros compared with a bid/ask price of 36.5/37.5 euros/MWh quoted for Monday.

Power demand in both markets put together is forecast to rise by 2 GW between Monday and Tuesday.

Prices on the forward power curve went up along with those of oil and coal.

The German Cal'17 baseload power contract gained 30 cents to 26.25 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French contract edged 40 cents higher to 32 euros/MWh.

European coal prices for 2017 rose 2.4 percent to $59.85 a tonne.

Oil futures rose sharply amid renewed speculation that major producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia could cooperate to tackle weak prices and oversupply.

Front-year EU carbon allowances fell 1 percent to 4.04 euros a tonne, having posted heavy losses in the previous session.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position was untraded at 26.85-27.25 euros, having closed at 26.65 euros/MWh.

The Czech spot price for Tuesday was up 4.1 euros at 36 euros/MWh.

Czech utility CEZ started up the Temelin 2 reactor on Sunday after a three-month maintenance period, while unit 1 of the two-block site has been shut for its routine overhaul since the Aug 27/28 weekend. ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)