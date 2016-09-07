EUROPE POWER-Spot mixed, wind and nuclear power weigh on French spot

* French nuclear power output to rise by 1.7 GW

* German day-ahead demand seen firm

* Forward power curve tracks lower coal, gas

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for next day delivery were mixed on Wednesday as increased wind and nuclear power production kept French prices lower, while a rise in consumption supported German prices.

Power from renewable wind sources is expected to rise in France by 820 megawatts (MW) to 2.1 gigawatts day-on-day on Thursday, data from Thomson Reuters showed.

Electricity from nuclear reactors, which account for about 75 percent of French needs, is expected to increase by 1.7 GW during the same period. French power demand for Thursday is seen slightly higher at 48 GW.

In Germany, power consumption is expected to rise by 380 MW on Thursday to 68 GW, while solar power output will fall marginally by 100 MW to 7.3 GW. This will support German prices despite a 400 MW increase in wind power output.

Temperatures are forecast rise in Germany by 2.2 degrees Celsius day-on-day on Thursday to average 20 degrees.

German baseload power for Thursday delivery rose 3.05 percent or 0.9 euros to 30.40 euros ($34.20) a megawatt hour (MWh) compared with Tuesday's close.

The equivalent French contract fell 9.38 percent or 3.75 euros to 36.25 euros/MWh compared with Tuesday's close.

Workers at French state-controlled power utility EDF EDF.PA will strike on Sept. 14 in protest over the planned closure of the Fessenheim nuclear power plant, a statement from staff representatives said on Wednesday.

Along the forward power curve, prices fell, tracking coal and gas despite a rise in oil futures.

Oil rose on Wednesday to pare some of the previous day's losses, partly thanks to a weaker U.S. dollar, but the limited likelihood of a near-term agreement among the world's biggest exporters to rein in production kept gains in check.

The German Cal'17 baseload power contract fell 0.3 cents or 1.15 percent to 25.75 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French contract fell 0.32 percent to 31.50 euros/MWh .

European coal prices for 2017 fell 1.60 percent to $59.35 a tonne. Front-year EU carbon allowances fell 0.97 percent to 4.09 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position was untraded at 27 euros, having closed at 26.75 euros/MWh. The Czech spot price for Wednesday was down 1.1 euros or 3.47 percent to 30.60 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.8958 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)