EUROPE POWER-Spot up on tight renewable supply, curve at six-week low

* Day-ahead prices up on weak wind, solar output

* Hot temperatures to stay in place next week

* Forward power curve sags on lower coal prices

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - European electricity prices for day ahead delivery rose on Thursday as weak renewable production squeezed power supply and more than offset expected reductions in demand ahead of the weekend.

Further out along the power curve, however, prices were hit by lower coal prices, which pushed the German benchmark 2017 baseload power contract to its lowest level in six weeks.

Short-term market data from Thomson Reuters showed that German wind power output will fall 0.6 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to a low 2.7 GW and solar will drop 0.8 GW to 6.6 GW.

German baseload power for Friday delivery rose 1.4 euros a megawatt hour to 31.8 euros ($35.92)/MWh.

The equivalent French contract rose 75 cents to 37 euros/MWh.

Power consumption in Germany is expected to fall by 1 GW and in France by 0.8 GW day-on-day to Friday.

But temperatures are stable at high late-summer levels of 20 to 21 degrees Celsius in Germany and more than 21 in France, underpinning demand for air conditioning well into next week.

Prices along the forward power curve fell along with those of coal while carbon and oil posted gains.

European coal prices for 2017 dropped 1.3 percent to $57.5 a tonne.

The German Cal'17 baseload power contract fell 30 cents to 25.45 euros/MWh, its lowest since May 27, while the equivalent French contract fell 1 euro to 30.5 euros/MWh .

German power procurement company Ispex said in a research note it expected a short-term stabilisation of power prices but tied this to the direction of coal and oil. Many industrial bilateral power contracts are renegotiated in September.

Oil prices rose more than 1.5 percent after U.S. industry data showed a large drawdown in crude stocks, reflecting the temporary impact of an Atlantic storm.

Front-year EU carbon allowances gained 0.8 percent to reach 4.04 euros a tonne.

In eastern European power, the Czech year-ahead position dropped 25 cents to 26.25 euros.

The Czech spot price for day-ahead was up 2.4 percent at 33 euros/MWh, boosted by lower capacity at export-oriented reactor Temelin.

CEZ, its operator, said unit 2 stopped production late on Wednesday and might be offline for two weeks for checks. The block had only rejoined the grid on Tuesday after maintenance.

Temelin's unit 1 still is switched off for its own scheduled routine maintenance.