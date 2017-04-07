EUROPE POWER-Spot for early next week slips on low demand, firm renewables

PARIS, April 7 (Reuters) - European spot power prices for early next week delivery dipped on Friday due to a forecast increase in solar and wind power output, while warm temperatures and Easter holiday will curb demand.

* German baseload power price for Monday delivery slipped 1.2 euro to 31 euros ($32.94) a megawatt-hour (MWh) compared with the price paid for Friday delivery.

* The French contract for Monday fell 2.25 euros to 34.50 euros/MWh, compared with the price paid for Friday delivery.

* Average temperature is forecast to rise by 3.1 degrees Celsius on Monday in Germany, where most schools have closed for Easter holiday, and by 3 degrees in France, according to Thomson Reuters data.

* German electricity demand is expected to fall by 1.4 gigawatts (GW) on Monday to 68.6 GW, the data shows. In France consumption will fall by 3.5 GW to 50 GW.

* In the supply side, available power from renewable sources is expected to be firm with German solar output rising by 2.8 GW to 5.6 GW on Monday, while electricity output from wind turbines is seen at 13.4 GW despite falling by 3.7 GW on Monday.

* In France, wind power production will rise by 1.7 GW to over 3 GW. Solar availability is seen at 1.3 GW, down slightly by 210 megawatts (MW).

* Available French nuclear power is seen at 75 percent of capacity from 73 percent on Thursday.

* The board of French state-controlled utility EDF on Thursday chose not to vote on a motion that could have closed its ageing Fessenheim nuclear plant for good.

* Along the power forward curve, the German Cal '18 benchmark price fell 0.49 percent to 30.30 euros/MWh.

* The equivalent French contract dipped 0.14 percent to 36.10 euros/MWh.

* In other fuel markets, crude oil was on a month-high, while coal and carbon prices were mixed.

* Coal cif Europe 2018 was priced at $67 a tonne, down 1.03 percent.

* EU carbon emissions rights were up 0.40 percent at 5.08 euros a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech Monday contract was untraded . The year-ahead position gained 0.66 percent to 30.55 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Edmund Blair)