EUROPE POWER-French spot rises on nuclear news, forward prices turn lower

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices rose sharply on Monday as cooler weather lifted consumption while renewables output was low and French nuclear supply tightened further.

* The German baseload power price for Tuesday delivery gained 17.8 percent over the price paid for Monday to 37.1 euros ($40.30) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

* The equivalent French contract rose by 23 percent to 44.05 euros/MWh in the afternoon, supported by news that the Penly 1 reactor will go offline for a month.

* French nuclear availability was down 2 percentage points at 72 percent.

* Thomson Reuters data showed that consumption is expected to rise by 3 gigawatts (GW) day on day to Tuesday in Germany and France combined. Consumption is seen rising in France over the course of the week while remaining broadly unchanged in Germany.

* German wind power volumes on Tuesday are seen at more than 5 gigawatts (GW) below Monday's expected 11.8 GW to 13.7 GW, with solar power output dropping to 5 GW from 7.3 GW.

* Average temperatures in France are forecast to fall by 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 0.6 degrees in Germany.

* Along the forward curve, the German Cal '18 benchmark softened by 1 percent to 29.4 euros/MWh on weaker coal and oil.

* The equivalent French contract shed 5 cents to 35.55 euros/MWh.

* Prices of EU carbon emissions rights rose while coal prices cif North Europe for 2018 extended losses to stand 1.9 percent below the previous close at $65.75 a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech contract for Tuesday did not trade after a previous close for Monday delivery at 31.50 euros/MWh. The year-ahead position was 19 cents down at 29.7 euros.

* German power group BDEW said at the Hanover industry fair that gas-fired and pumped storage projects may not materialise unless their economic viability is helped along by policymakers.

* Elsewhere in the region, official Swiss data showed the country turned a net importer of power in 2016.

* In the related gas sector Gazprom's western partners reached agreement on Monday on financing for the 9.5 billion euro ($10.32 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring more Siberian gas into Europe via Germany.($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman)