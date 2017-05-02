PARIS May 2 European spot electricity prices
for day-ahead delivery diverged on Tuesday as higher demand and
tight nuclear power availability supported those in France,
while in Germany, the contract was weighed sown by an increase
in solar supply.
* The French baseload electricity contract for Wednesday
delivery gained 4.75 euros to 46.50 euros ($50.76)
per megawatt-hour (MWh) compared with the price paid on Friday
for Tuesday delivery, its last trading day before the May Day
holiday.
* The German spot for Wednesday delivery lost 1.45
euros to 33.05 euros (MWh), compared with the price paid on
Friday for Tuesday delivery.
* French electricity demand is expected to rise by nearly 1
gigawatt (GW) on Wednesday to 54.4 GW as the average temperature
is expected to remain slightly below seasonal norm, down 0.1
degree Celsius, Thomson Reuters data showed.
* In Germany, demand is expected to rise by 1.4 GW to 68.4
GW, the data also showed.
* French nuclear power supply is seen at 71.86 percent of
capacity compared 76 percent on Thursday. The restart of two
reactors on Tuesday was offset by an unplanned outage at EDF's
1,300 MW Goldfech 1 reactor.
* In Germany, electricity output from wind turbines will
fall by 3.3 GW to about 11 GW, while solar power availability
will rise by 1.6 GW to 5.7 GW, according to the data.
* Along the power forward curve, prices were mixed with the
German Cal '18 benchmark up 0.51 percent at 29.60 euros/MWh
as coal firmed, while oil, gas and carbon fell.
* The equivalent French power contract fell 0.50
percent to 35.80 euros.
* Dec' 17 expiry EU carbon slipped 0.88 percent to
4.53 euros a tonne, while coal prices cif North Europe for 2018
rose 0.31 percent to $66.95 a tonne.
* In eastern Europe, the Czech Wednesday contract fell 1.6
euros to 32.80 euros/MWh, while the year-ahead
position was untraded after a 30.04 euro close. ($1 =
0.9160 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix, editing by David Evans)