PARIS May 3 European spot power prices for day-ahead delivery dipped on Wednesday hit by flat demand and an increase in wind and nuclear power availability in Germany and France respectively.

* The French baseload power price for Thursday delivery fell 3.5 euros or 7.53 percent to 43 euros ($46.91) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

* The German contract for Thursday delivery slid 3.18 percent to 32 euros/MWh.

* Electricity demand in Germany is seen flat at 68.5 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday compared with the previous day. In France, consumption is expected to fall slightly by 220 megawatts (MW) day-on-day to 54.2 GW, Thomson Reuters data shows.

* Average temperature is expected to rise by 0.6 degree Celsius in France, and will fall by 0.4 degree in Germany.

* On the supply side, electricity production from German wind turbines will rise sharply by 5.2 GW on Thursday to 16.2 GW, the data shows. Solar power availability will fall by 1.4 GW to 4.2 GW.

* In France, nuclear power supply will rise to 74 percent of capacity from 71.86 percent the previous day following the restart of EDF's 1,300 MW Goldfech 1 reactor after an unplanned outage.

* French wind power production will rise by 830 MW to nearly 2 GW day-on-day, adding bearish pressure on prices.

* Along the power forward curve, the German Cal '18 benchmark fell 0.34 percent to 29.40 euros/MWh alongside coal and carbon prices, while oil and gas rose.

* The equivalent French power contract was untraded at its closing price of 35.65 euros/MWh.

* Dec' 17 expiry EU carbon fell 1.57 percent to 4.38 euros a tonne, while coal prices cif North Europe for 2018 slips 0.83 percent to $66 a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech day-ahead contract, which mirrors the German spot, fell by 4.42 percent to 31.35 euros/MWh , while the year-ahead position dipped 1.01 percent to 29.55 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Susan Thomas)