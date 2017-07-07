(Updates prices throughout)
FRANKFURT, July 7 European prompt power prices
for early next week rose on Friday due to forecasts for lower
wind and nuclear supply, which overrode falling consumption.
Power forwards stabilised at new highs set on Thursday as
related commodities retreated.
* The German baseload contract for Monday was up
2.5 percent from the price paid for Friday at 38.35 euros
($43.78) per megawatt-hour (MWh).
* The equivalent French price for Monday was
indicated in a range of 39-39.75 euros. It remained untraded
after a 30.5 euros closing level had been seen for Friday.
* Electricity production from German wind turbines is
predicted to stand at 4.9 gigawatts (GW) on Monday in one
scenario, which puts expected output on Friday at 6.5 GW,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
* In the nuclear maintenance season, Germany will see the
Gundremmingen C and Isar 2 reactors close over the next two
days, taking 2.8 GW out of action for several weeks. This comes
in addition to the prolonged, ongoing outage of the 1.5 GW
Brokdorf reactor.
* On the demand side, daily usage on Monday will likely fall
by 1.2 GW and 1.7 GW respectively in Germany and France from
anticipated Friday levels. Currently summery temperatures are in
for drops of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius by Monday, and for a further
cooling afterwards.
* Along the curve, Germany's 2018 baseload power contract
, the European benchmark, stood little changed at
31.65 euros/MWh, having hit a two-year high on Thursday amid a
coal price rally sparked by Chinese buying.
* The equivalent French year-ahead contract,
which is not highly liquid, rose 15 cents to 37.45 euros/MWh.
* Coal cif North Europe declined by 0.8 percent
to $72.1, but is still at a level last seen in November.
* Coal accounts for more than 40 percent of German power
generation, hence its influence on electricity prices.
* The price of Dec '17 expiry carbon pollution rights, which
electricity generators must hold to offset their emissions,
gained 2.5 percent to 5.37 euros a tonne.
* Major Eastern European power contracts were dormant. Czech
Monday delivery failed to change hands, after Friday had closed
at 38 euros/MWh. Czech year-ahead power, which had
closed at 32.2 euros, also remained untraded.($1 =
0.8759 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dale Hudson)