Mini heat-and-power systems enter Europe's battle of the boilers

* Micro-CHP could grab third of EU market by 2030 -study

* Major makers all offering micro-CHP systems

* Challenge is to lower price

* Subsidies seen helping sales

By Geert De Clercq

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Gas boilers that produce electricity as well as heating and hot water could grab a third of the European market by 2030 as consumers look to rein in ballooning power bills and governments channel subsidies into low-carbon technology.

Micro-Combined Heat and Power (CHP) systems are miniaturised versions of industrial heating systems that generate electricity as a by-product of heating.

They have emerged as one of the more promising new home heating technologies, which include heat pumps, wood pellet burners and solar systems.

The EU-funded Cogeneration Observatory and Dissemination Europe (CODE) project forecasts that by 2030 more than one in three heating systems sold in Europe could be a micro-CHP system.

Advantages include the convenience they offer as a replacement to existing wall-mounted gas boilers as they require no change to radiators or piping.

Introduced in several European countries in recent years, the technology is also expected to benefit as many European governments look to subsidise decentralised electricity production.

The greatest barrier to adopting the systems currently is price, with micro-CHP systems costing as much as 25,000 euros, but CODE estimates that could fall sharply by 2025, to about 4,000 euros for a standard one kilowatt-hour system.

Anticipating a windfall in new business, virtually all major boiler makers, including Vaillant, SenerTec, Viessmann, Bosch and BDR Thermea’s Baxi and De Dietrich, have been rolling out micro-CHP systems.

POST-2020

CODE expects demand to pick up after 2020 as rising production lowers manufacturing costs.

As heating systems tend to last 15-25 years, it will take a generation to replace Europe’s ageing boilers, which the CODE project estimates at around 115 million systems.

More than half of all household heating systems sold today are “condensing gas boilers”, which recuperate the heat of flue gases and are about 90 percent efficient.

That technology took off in the 1990s and in many EU countries their use is now compulsory or subsidised.

The industry’s focus is on what will take their place.

Currently, emerging technologies make up only about 5 percent of annual EU boiler sales of more than 9 million units, according to CODE.

Germany’s family-owned Vaillant Group - whose brands include Bulex and Glow-worm - has installed some 10,000 micro-CHP systems, mainly in Germany but also in Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Russia.

The company estimates micro-CHP system sales - by all manufacturers - at about 7,000 systems per year.

“It will take a while to bring costs down and teach customers about this new technology, but in the long run the efficiency of micro-CHP will prevail,” said Alexander Dauensteiner, head of Vaillant’s technology portfolio development.

CODE estimates that residential micro-CHP sales could rise to as many as 150,000 units per year by 2020 and sees a breakthrough in the coming decade.

By 2030, it expects micro-CHP is likely to win market share of 37 percent - or about 3 million systems sold per year - but its market share forecast range is wide, from 19 to 68 percent because adoption rates will depend on factors such as commodity and power prices and national energy policies.

CHANGING MINDSET

For now, the high price of micro-CHP systems means they are mainly bought by well-to-do homeowners keen to have environmentally friendly equipment and the means to produce and even sell their own power.

A typical wall-mounted micro-CHP unit turns 10-25 percent of the gas it burns into electricity, which homeowners can use or sell back to the grid.

In countries with high retail power prices, consumers save money by generating their own power. They can also earn hundreds of euros selling excess power to their utility company.

Like owners of solar panels switching on their washing machines when the sun shines, owners of micro-CHP systems tend to use power while their heater is in operation.

“It’s a matter of changing your mindset,” Vaillant’s Dauensteiner said.

Subsidies are another big factor. Some countries give installation subsidies or tax credits of more than 1,000 euros for a micro-CHP system.

“We have to develop the market (for micro-CHP). But that is not a new challenge,” Dauensteiner said.

“Condensing boilers, which are a cash cow now, also started small and it took years to build volumes.” (Editing by Jason Neely)