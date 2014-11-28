Oil price drop may drive Europe back to Russian gas next year

* European utilities’ long-term gas contracts oil-indexed

* Fall in crude could make these cheaper than spot gas

By Nina Chestney and Oleg Vukmanovic

LONDON/MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Falling crude oil prices may boost European demand for oil-indexed gas next year, such as pipeline gas from Russia, when its price is likely to fall below spot prices.

Brent crude oil fell to an intraday four-year low of $71.12 a barrel on Friday, the day after OPEC decided not to cut supply, which dragged down other energy prices.

The drop in crude could make long-term gas supplies agreed between European utilities and Russia, Algeria and Norway cheaper thanks to their link to oil prices.

Utilities have spent years reducing their exposure to oil prices in their gas contracts by renegotiating deals and buying more gas on Europe’s growing, freely traded spot market, which has been cheaper.

Now this trend may go into reverse.

“Spot prices could, in the future, become more expensive than oil-derived ones if oil prices were to drop significantly for an extended period of time,” Societe Generale analyst Thierry Bros said.

Big shifts in oil prices take three to nine months to affect gas prices under long-term contracts, because adjustments are made based on the average oil price over a period of months.

“(A low oil price) may lead buyers to take cheaper long-term contract gas (from Russia) in larger amounts later in the winter, which would be bearish for prompt gas prices as and when these purchasing decisions hit the market,” said Oliver Sanderson, an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

One analyst at a German energy company added that greater demand for Russian gas could hurt liquidity in some of Europe’s spot gas trading markets.

Gas prices for delivery next year in Britain and its rival Dutch TTF hub were bearish on Friday, but spot prices regained some ground as they looked to immediate drivers such as consumption levels, temperatures and supply.

“There is a coupling between oil and gas prices, but it is more visible in futures and less in spot prices,” Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro, said.

“The effect of the oil price decline is not as much as the industry may fear. Oil prices are still above $100 a barrel on average for 2014, which is still pretty high.” (editing by Jane Baird)