FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian finmin: ESM not for bank recapitalisation
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

Austrian finmin: ESM not for bank recapitalisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s rescue fund should not be allowed to recapitalise struggling banks directly because it would be impossible to enforce conditions placed on such aid, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.

“The ESM (European Stability Mechanism) is not suitable for directly recapitalising banks,” she told a capital markets conference. “Because we would then have no chance of issuing conditions. We can only issue conditions to governments, not to individual banks.”

Fekter added that there were signs that the Czech Republic would sign the European Union’s fiscal pact, which obliges governments to balance their budgets or face sanctions. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.