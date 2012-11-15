Austrian finmin: ESM not for bank recapitalisation

VIENNA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The euro zone’s rescue fund should not be allowed to recapitalise struggling banks directly because it would be impossible to enforce conditions placed on such aid, Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter said.

“The ESM (European Stability Mechanism) is not suitable for directly recapitalising banks,” she told a capital markets conference. “Because we would then have no chance of issuing conditions. We can only issue conditions to governments, not to individual banks.”

Fekter added that there were signs that the Czech Republic would sign the European Union’s fiscal pact, which obliges governments to balance their budgets or face sanctions. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)