Finland's Stubb welcomes bank union proposals with condition

HELSINKI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Finland’s Minister for European Affairs Alexander Stubb welcomed proposals for the European Central Bank to supervise the region’s banks, but said any banking union shouldn’t increase the burden on healthy banks.

“We think the basic idea is very good,” he told Reuters in a phone interview, referring to the proposed reforms which aim to break the link between states and distressed lenders.

“At the same time we must study the details... We must make sure that healthy banks don’t take on the burden of bad banks.”

Finland’s banks, having already experienced a financial crisis in the 1990s, are relatively strong. Finnish voters have also been critical of European bailouts as an easy way out for heavily indebted banks and governments. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Ron Askew)