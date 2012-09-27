FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish fin min:ESM, bank union not for fixing old debt problems
September 27, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Finnish fin min:ESM, bank union not for fixing old debt problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said the euro zone’s new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), and proposed banking union should not be used to fix existing debt problems.

“For managing the existing and old problems, the ESM should not be used,” Urpilainen told reporters on Thursday, adding that the proposed banking union was also meant to prevent future crisis instead of handling current problems. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

