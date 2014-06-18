Merkel cabinet agrees EU fiscal rules shouldn't be changed-aide

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - There is unity within Angela Merkel’s government that nothing should be changed in the European Union’s Stability and Growth Pact, the chancellor’s spokesman said in response to remarks by the economy minister about being open to debate on fiscal rules.

“There is unity in the government - including between the chancellor and the economy minister - that nothing should be changed regarding the Stability and Growth Pact,” said Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert on Wednesday. “The pact already has all the flexibility it needs.”