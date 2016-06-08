Asset managers run shy of fees debate at FundForum gathering

* Impending rule changes to cast light on fund costs

* PRIIPS, MiFID 2 both require more transparency

* Just one session at top conference focused on fees

By Simon Jessop

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - The last time academic and consultant on pension fund costs Chris Sier addressed international fund managers about the thorny issue of fees at their annual industry gathering in 2013, nobody turned up.

This year, around 30 of the 1,300 delegates at the FundForum International conference in Berlin showed up to listen, but the fact that he got an audience at all was far from satisfactory for Sier.

“It should have been in there,” he said, pointing to the hotel’s main conference room from his more modest stage outside, surrounded by marketing stalls and chatting delegates.

“Everybody here should have been in there to listen to the threat they face,” Sier said. “I‘m trying to alert them to the problem they’re facing ... (but) there’s a collective denial (that) this is a problem.”

The FundForum event was moved from the Mediterranean resort of Monaco to the cooler climes of Berlin this year in what many saw as a nod to a general post-crisis austerity theme.

But a similar sensitivity on how much fund firms charge for their products remains harder to discern, Sier said.

An ex-policeman and management consultant, Sier has researched the funds industry for years and has helped policymakers around the globe shine a light on hidden costs which he says can equate to as much as nine times the headline fee.

With the regulator in Britain planning a review into competition and investor value for money, Sier said asset managers needed to do more to retain the trust of investors and limit the risk of damage which could end up in lawsuits and fines.

“If the asset management industry thinks things are going to carry on the way they are, they are sad, they are wrong,” he said, adding he had previously been threatened with lawsuits and had his phone tapped by an asset manager upset with his work.

Billions of dollars of money-printing by central banks since the financial crisis has pushed asset prices well beyond levels supported by lacklustre global economic growth.

And with low returns likely for a number of years, regulators are demanding fairer and more transparent fees from fund managers in a bid to ensure better outcomes for investors.

Despite these mounting pressures, and the impending arrival of the new Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID) governing investment services in Europe, Sier’s was the only one of more than 100 conference sessions focused explicitly on fees.

The new MiFID rules are due to take effect in 2018 and in the area of investor protection will require funds to give more information on costs in their fund factsheets.

“I find it incredible, bearing in mind you have MiFID on the horizon and the impact that’s going to have on the industry,” said conference attendee and SCM Private co-founder Gina Miller, a long-time campaigner for fee transparency.

TRANSPARENCY PUSH

However, some fund industry executives used appearances on other panels at FundForum to call for greater fee disclosure.

“As an industry we need to be transparent. If we don’t it will be imposed upon us,” said Euan Munro, chief executive of UK insurance group Aviva’s asset management arm Aviva Investors.

Fees vary by fund-type and client but typically the more you invest, the lower the annual headline management fee as a percentage of the value of an investor’s total assets.

For managers who pick and choose which assets to buy, the figure for a basic stock fund could be up to 2 percent for a retail investor or as low as 0.3 percent for an institutional investor like a pension fund.

But that fee is just one of more than 100 charges that can be billed to an investor, said Sier, such that pension funds can be paying as much as 2 percent and retail investors more again.

With many fund firms linking staff pay more closely to assets under management than revenues, Sier said companies would need to cut wages and step up transparency to retain investor trust and grow assets.

“Look at some of the salaries. Tens of millions of pounds in a falling market,” he said, citing average salary growth over the last three years of 40,000 pounds, or 5 percent a year.

In a world where it actually costs investors to own safe-haven government debt, regulators are demanding change.

Besides MiFID, fund firms in Europe await the launch of the new PRIIPs regulation - Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products - which from 2017 will require them to provide online fund cost calculators, including trading costs.

For Sier, the changes cannot come soon enough.

“In the past, it was always ‘no, these costs don’t exist’ ... but the debate has changed in the last 12 months to ‘we accept these things exist’”, he said.

“MIFID is great. It’s going further than I ever thought it would, but it’s currently being used by the industry as an excuse to do nothing.” (Editing by Sinead Cruise, Greg Mahlich)