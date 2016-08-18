European fund management fee rates down 8 pct in 3 years - Morningstar

AMSTERDAM, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The average annual management charge rate paid by European investors to their mutual fund manager fell more than 8 percent over the last three years, investment research firm Morningstar said in a report.

The average yearly fee is now 1 percent of the assets, down from just under 1.1 percent in 2013. The study, which looked at thousands of funds across all European countries, did not look at exchange traded funds and excluded trading costs.

Growing demand to invest using tracker funds underpinned the price fall, author Nikolaj Holdt Mikkelsen said. Such funds often charge a full percentage point less than actively managed funds, but still form just 10 percent of the total market.

The move to passive comes as many active funds struggle to outperform and as regulatory change forces funds to be more open about the fees they charge, with investors increasingly aware of how fees impact long-term performance, Mikkelsen said

Fees varied significantly by country, with investors in Italy and Belgium paying on average 1.42 percent and 1.47 respectively, while those in Switzerland paid just 0.62 percent.

British and Dutch investors had both seen large declines in costs over the three-year period, mostly due to the introduction of rules separating trading commissions from fund management costs.

Total fees earned by European funds were 61 billion euros ($69 billion) in 2016, up from 53 billion euros in 2013, Mikkelsen said, because overall fund assets under managment increased. ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Simon Jessop, Greg Mahlich)