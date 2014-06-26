FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany's SPD doesn't question EU budget rules - econ minister
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 8:15 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's SPD doesn't question EU budget rules - econ minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 26 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday neither he nor anybody in his centre-left party questioned the European Union budget rules, having prompted a discussion over the need to soften the Stability and Growth Pact with comments last week.

“Nobody, even in the SPD, wants to meddle with the Stability and Growth Pact,” Gabriel, leader of the Social Democrats, told parliament.

Last week, Gabriel - who is also deputy chancellor in Angela Merkel’s coalition government - said in France he was open to debate on giving EU countries more time to meet the bloc’s deficit targets if they committed to reforms. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.