4 months ago
Germany opposes EU emissions testing overhaul -Sueddeutsche
April 24, 2017 / 9:01 PM / 4 months ago

Germany opposes EU emissions testing overhaul -Sueddeutsche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Germany is against European Commission plans to overhaul a vehicle emissions testing scheme, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said, citing European Council documents submitted by Germany.

The newspaper reported Germany has rejected an EU Commission proposal to change the way the vehicle testing authorities are funded and managed, citing consultation documents sent by Germany to Brussels.

Proposals to move away from a regime based on tests funded by car companies, in favour of a new system funded with fees and state-backing, are also being opposed, the paper said.

Germany is also stalling on a proposal to ban polluting cars altogether, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker by vehicle sales, was found in September 2015 to have cheated on emissions tests, prompting regulators worldwide to review the way carmakers and emissions are policed. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Louise Ireland)

