May 29, 2017 / 9:32 AM / in 3 months

EU ministers agree on new type approval rules for motor vehicles

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 29 (Reuters) - EU ministers on Monday agreed on new draft rules for approving cars, despite resistance from Germany, giving the European Commission the power to fine cheating manufacturers directly.

The rules, which still have to be discussed with the European Parliament before they become law, are a response to the 2015 dieselgate scandal in the United States when German carmaker Volkswagen was found to have used software to cheat U.S. diesel emission tests.

Ministers agreed by a qualified majority to back the rules, the Maltese presidency of the European Council said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

