EU's Oettinger says Google's market power can be limited
September 10, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Oettinger says Google's market power can be limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Union’s new digital economy commissioner, Germany’s Guenther Oettinger, said on Wednesday that Google’s market power could be limited, adding that he would work to ensure that the search engine’s services preserve neutrality and objectivity.

Oettinger also told reporters in Brussels that European telecoms companies tended to be at the lower end of the global spectrum, meaning EU competition policy needed to open up to suggestions from industry. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)

