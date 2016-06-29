Deluge topples West European barley ahead of harvest

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - Torrential spring rains in western Europe have flattened some barley crops, raising concern about grain quality and yields, but it was too early to estimate potential damage with harvesting only just getting under way, analysts said.

The impact of abundant rainfall at the end of May and early June has been a focus for European traders, concerned that winter grains may be adversely affected this year.

Consultancy Strategie Grains earlier this month cut its barley crop estimates for France and Britain, which were already forecast down on last year. However, the overall EU 2016 barley crop was still expected to rise by 1.7 million tonnes above last year at 62.6 million.

Winter barley harvesting has begun in the southwest part of top European Union producer France, showing good results. But as field work progresses towards the northeast, which experienced a spring deluge, harvest results might be more mixed, said Jean-Paul Bordes from crop institute Arvalis.

"The excessive rainfall has favoured lodging and we should expect significant yield differences between plots that have been flattened and those that have not," he said.

Heavy rain can prompt crops to fall to the ground, in what is called lodging, with a consequent decline in quality and yields.

Analysts also noted that significantly less sunshine than usual and abundant rains have favoured the spread of parasites.

French market sources said yields in the southwest and Poitou-Charentes were contrasting while specific weights, a measure of quality, would be lower compared to last year.

Farm office FranceAgriMer last week downgraded the country's winter barley crop ratings to 67 percent good to excellent against 73 percent the previous week.

In Germany repeated rain was expected to delay the harvest, initially due to start next week, by one or two weeks, but not to have a major impact on crop size.

Germany's 2016 winter barley harvest will fall 2.6 percent on the year to 9.3 million tonnes and the spring barley crop will drop 1.5 percent to 1.9 million tonnes, the farm cooperatives association forecasts.

"There are some quality worries about barley, although not as serious as in wheat," a German analyst said.

In Poland, the barley harvest is expected to rise around 6.5 percent to about 3.3 million tonnes, said Wojtek Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska. This includes some 2.4 million tonnes of spring barley, replanted after frosts damaged winter grains.

In Britain, the winter barley crop is in generally good condition with the harvest around three weeks away.

"The plant populations are very good and on the whole the crops are looking well. The main concern right now is a start of some lodging," said Susan Twining of crop consultants ADAS.

Britain's winter barley area this year is expected to be around 440,000 hectares, broadly in line with last year. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nigel Hunt in London; Writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by William Hardy)