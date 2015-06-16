Austrian chancellor wants debt break for Greece -paper

VIENNA, June 16 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann renewed his call for hard-pressed Greece to be offered some deferral of debt repayments in an interview published on Tuesday, ahead of a visit to the country this week.

While insisting Greece live up to its commitments under an international bailout programme, Social Democrat Faymann has taken a more sympathetic line than conservative Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling, seen as a German-style hawk.

Greece and its creditors hardened their stances on Monday after the collapse of talks aimed at preventing a default and possible euro exit.

Faymann leaves for Greece later on Tuesday and is set to meet leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday.

Oesterreich daily quoted Faymann as repeating his suggestion that Greece get a break on debt repayments for five years.

“They should get some form of debt repayment deferral for this time with strict conditions. The package should envision savings and reforms (and) make investment possible,” the paper quoted him as saying in a story printed on Tuesday.

His office confirmed the quote was accurate.