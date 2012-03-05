FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premature to speak of new Greek aid-EU's Barroso
March 5, 2012 / 9:55 PM / 6 years ago

Premature to speak of new Greek aid-EU's Barroso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 5 (Reuters) - It is too early to discuss prospects for a third bailout package for Greece, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in an interview with Austrian television.

“I think it is inappropriate to talk about a third package. We haven’t even started the second package,” he said on Monday in a German-language translation of his remarks.

He was speaking after Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann aid in a weekend newspaper interview that Greece’s second bailout worth 130 billion euros ($172 billion) may prove insufficient.

Barroso, who is visiting Austria, said Europe had made progress in addressing its debt crisis, but “the situation remains fragile.”

Asked if he thought all the current members of the European Union and euro zone would still be there in a year’s time, he said: “I believe they will be,” adding that because the cost of a break-up would be much higher than keeping everyone on board.

