FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB crisis management can handle Greek events - Praet
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 2 years ago

ECB crisis management can handle Greek events - Praet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 15 (Reuters) - Two European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday they were braced for whatever situation emerges from Greece’s down-to-the-wire debt talks with international creditors while declining to comment specifically on chances Greece might exit the euro zone.

The ECB’s chief economist, Peter Praet, told reporters he would not comment on speculation of any “Grexit” but added: “You get used to (a) crisis management environment and crisis preparation environment. You are drilled since many years so yes, we have experience, whatever the situation we have experience.”

Asked what impact Grexit might have, ECB Governing Council member and Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said: “Of course every responsible institution and also central banks have to make some kind of calculations what would be some effects...We do have the numbers but I think it is not something that we want to concentrate on.” (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.