ECB crisis management can handle Greek events - Praet

VIENNA, June 15 (Reuters) - Two European Central Bank policymakers said on Monday they were braced for whatever situation emerges from Greece’s down-to-the-wire debt talks with international creditors while declining to comment specifically on chances Greece might exit the euro zone.

The ECB’s chief economist, Peter Praet, told reporters he would not comment on speculation of any “Grexit” but added: “You get used to (a) crisis management environment and crisis preparation environment. You are drilled since many years so yes, we have experience, whatever the situation we have experience.”

Asked what impact Grexit might have, ECB Governing Council member and Austrian central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said: “Of course every responsible institution and also central banks have to make some kind of calculations what would be some effects...We do have the numbers but I think it is not something that we want to concentrate on.” (Reporting by Michael Shields and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Hugh Lawson)