Greek police arrest three Iraqi Kurds with guns, ammunition
February 14, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Greek police arrest three Iraqi Kurds with guns, ammunition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Greek police arrested three Iraqi Kurds in two separate operations, on suspicion they were trying to move a large number of guns and ammunition into Turkey, a police official said on Sunday.

The men, aged 22, 28 and 39 and all British passport holders, were found to have tens of thousands of small-caliber cartridges and more than 20 pistols and rifles in a car and a trailer close to the border with Turkey on Saturday evening.

The 39-year-old suspect was found to have 200,000 cartridges and four pistols on him when he was apprehended close to the Turkish border crossing. The other two had 18 rifles and 27,000 cartridges when they were detained at a town close to the Turkish border after days of surveillance.

“We don’t have any evidence to connect them with ISIS ... we have informed Europol and Interpol”, the police official said. The weapons were not combat rifles but could have been used for training, the official said.

They were due to be taken before a local magistrate later on Sunday or Monday on suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and smuggling. (Reporting Lefteris Papadimas, editing by Larry King)

