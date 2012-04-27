FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Germany says growth to play "massive" role at June summit
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 10:20 AM / in 5 years

Germany says growth to play "massive" role at June summit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Germany expects the issue of boosting growth and employment in Europe to play a huge role at a summit of the bloc’s leaders at the end of June.

“For some time now, growth has been the second pillar of Germany’s crisis-fighting policy,” German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a news conference on Friday.

“Growth was the subject of the European Council in January, in March, and the topic of boosting growth and employment will play a massive role at the June summit. Germany will be active, as it has been in recent months, in looking for the right measures with its partners,” he added.

Asked about whether Germany could be open to a new “growth pact” to complement the bloc’s “fiscal compact” on budget discipline, Seibert said: “The German government has pushed massively in recent months so that Europe talks about concrete measures to boost growth. It will continue push for this ... and you will see this at the European Council in June.”

Seibert said Berlin supported European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s call for structural reforms as a way to boost growth.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.