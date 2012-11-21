EU watchdog says need quick progress on insurer capital rules

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The EU’s powerful insurance watchdog on Wednesday urged politicians to break their deadlock on new capital rules for the sector and end the uncertainty that is dogging insurers and tarnishing Europe’s international credibility.

Talks between the European Commission, European Parliament and EU member states over the new Solvency II rules, aimed at better protecting consumers by overhauling insurer’s risk management systems, have run into the sand.

“We need a strong commitment from the EU political institutions towards the implementation of Solvency II,” Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), said in a speech.

Solvency II was supposed to serve as a model for insurance supervision around the world and the delay was hurting, Bernardino said.

“The lack of certainty about Solvency II implementation is challenging the EU credibility in the international discussions,” Bernardino said.

“It is time to move on,” he added.

Bernardino said it was unlikely Solvency II could be brought in before 2016 but that EIOPA was looking at adopting some elements of the new rules before the start date.