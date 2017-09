LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European gross written insurance premiums rose 2.1 percent to 1.1 trillion euros ($1.31 trillion) in 2013 from a year earlier, data from a European trade body showed on Tuesday.

European insurers’ assets under management rose 3.1 pct in 2013 to 8.5 trillion euros from 2012, Insurance Europe said in a statement.