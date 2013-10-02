FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU proposes Jan 1 2016 start for insurer solvency rules
October 2, 2013 / 2:48 PM / 4 years ago

EU proposes Jan 1 2016 start for insurer solvency rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The European Commission has proposed a Jan. 1, 2016 start date for new risk-capital rules for the insurance sector known as Solvency II, EU financial services chief Michel Barnier said in a statement on Wednesday.

The rules, aimed at better protecting consumers, have faced repeated delays due to political wrangling but Barnier said talks between the European Parliament and EU governments on finalising them were “progressing well” and an agreement was “within reach”.

Some observers, including the head of German financial watchdog Bafin, had previously said a start in 2017 would be more realistic.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan

