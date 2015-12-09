FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low interest rates main threat to insurers - EIOPA
December 9, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Low interest rates main threat to insurers - EIOPA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A sustained decline in interest rates is continuing to wear on Europe’s insurance and pension providers and remains a key concern for regulators, EU insurance and pension watchdog EIOPA said on Wednesday.

“The ‘double-hit scenario’ remains the key concern as it would lead to a situation where the value of assets decreases while the value of liabilities increases, causing severe negative implications for the sustainability of the European insurance and pension sectors,” EIOPA said in its twice yearly financial stability report.

Already rock-bottom interest rates have fallen further as the European Central Bank works to resuscitate growth and employment, making it difficult for insurers and pension funds to reinvest cash and driving them to take on more risk in the search for higher yields.

EIOPA, or the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority, said prolonged low yields and the “double hit scenario” would be the focus of insurer stress tests in 2016 but added that new capital rules known as Solvency II should help bolster resilience of the sector when they take effect on Jan. 1. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

