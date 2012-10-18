EU watchdog eyes 2016 start for insurer rules-paper

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - New risk-capital rules for Europe’s insurance sector will probably take effect in 2016, two years later than scheduled, the head of the European Union’s insurance watchdog EIOPA was quoted saying in a newspaper.

“Under the best scenario, (the rules of) Solvency II could start to be implemented in either 2015 or 2016,” Gabriel Bernardino, chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Thursday.

He added that the timing depended on the length of the legal and political process to ready the rules.

“At the end of the day, we’ll probably go to 2016, but it is still to be seen,” Bernardino said.

Regulators have been working for years on the new Solvency II rules, aimed at better protecting consumers by making insurers more closely match capital safety buffers to the risks on their books, but the details have proved difficult to finalise.

The project has been complicated by wrangling between the European Commission, European Parliament and EU member states.

Solvency II is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2014 but the risk of a delay has been rising, with many insurers still ill-prepared for the needed IT and management changes.

In a letter to EU regulation commissioner Michel Barnier earlier this month, Bernardino urged politicians to set a clear timetable for the project, saying delay was undermining EU credibility internationally.

Big insurers like Allianz, Axa and Generali are seen as better prepared for the rules than some smaller players, though many insurers argue it is better to delay implementation to test the rules, rather than meet an unnecessarily tight deadline. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)