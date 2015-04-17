FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cash raised from western Europe flotations hits 15-year high
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Cash raised from western Europe flotations hits 15-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - Money raised through stock market listings in western Europe has hit a 15-year high so far this year, despite a slight fall in the number of deals, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Initial public offerings (IPOs) in the region have raised $20.5 billion this year, 6 percent more than 2014, despite a decline in the number of deals to 55 from 64.

Western Europe has been the source of almost half of cash raised globally from flotations, while the Americas accounted for just 15 percent. It is the first time since 2001 that the region has beat the Americas in the period.

Four major deals boosted western Europe’s position, raising a combined $10.8 billion: Spanish airport operator Aena , Swiss telecoms firm Sunrise, UK car marketplace Auto Trader and Dutch optical retailer GrandVision. (Reporting by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.