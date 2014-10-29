France and Italy see no further budget problems with EU

BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister and Italy’s economy minister both said on Wednesday their governments had resolved their respective budget disputes with the European Commission and expected no further problems.

“We have a great collaboration with the Commission, we’re very satisfied,” Italy’s Pier Carlo Padoan told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin. Asked if he expected any more problems, he said: “No problems were announced.”

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, asked if his country still had problems with the European Union’s executive body on its 2015 budget, responded: “No, I don’t have.”

The Commission has provisionally accepted both countries’ 2015 budgets, saying on Tuesday that no euro zone states had submitted deficit plans for next year that seriously breached EU rules for fiscal stability. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown)