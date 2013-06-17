RLPC-European borrowers look to refinance loans early

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Large European companies are bringing forward plans to refinance syndicated loans before the summer in a bid to lock in cheap rates as heightened capital markets volatility threatens to change borrower-friendly market dynamics and could even push loan pricing higher if it persists.

Companies have been keeping a wary eye on the wider capital markets amid rising volatility linked to the US Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its quantitative easing programme and are starting to think that now is a good time to lock in competitive rates while banks still want to lend.

“To the extent that we’ve all been marketing all year, it’s a good time to refinance early - the story just got a lot more compelling,” a loan syndicate head said.

A boost in activity would be welcome to the investment-grade loan market after a particularly quiet April and May which has put some banks behind on 2013 budget targets.

The second quarter is usually the busiest of the year but only $18 billion of high-grade loans were signed in April and $17 billion in May, the lowest April and May volume since 2002.

REFINANCING RAFT

A raft of companies including Swedish communications and technology provider Ericsson, French corporate services firm Edenred, French media company Vivendi , Swedish lock maker Assa Abloy and French luxury goods holding company Financiere Agache have recently refinanced loans that mature in 2014.

“There is a window of opportunity to get something done before the European holidays kick in. 2014 and 2015 maturities are being refinanced while conditions remain good for borrowers. Expect a mad rush of refinancings from across Europe,” a senior banker said.

German fertiliser and salt producer K+S AG launched a 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion) refinancing of a loan with a 2015 maturity, following a similar 350 million euros deal by Dutch railway operator NS Groep in May. French engineering group Schneider Electric and Brussels Airport are also in the market with 2015 refinancings.

“Those companies didn’t need to refinance and could have waited another 12 months before the current deal matures,” a banker said.

Refinancing volume has been low after a big refinancing round in 2010 and 2011.

$96 billion of high-grade loans were refinanced in the first quarter, but only $19 billion of loans have been refinanced in the second quarter so far, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The prospect of increased loan activity due to companies accelerating refinancing plans and possibly being forced into the loan market due to bond market disruption raises the prospect of a rise in loan pricing, particularly for banks focussed on Basle III compliance.

“If we do start to see more coming our way, it has to be priced better. There’s been a slow trickle of banks talking about Basle III for years, we’re moving closer to implementation. More and more banks and shareholders are focused on returns,” the loan syndicate head said. ($1 = 0.7496 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)