European equities exodus continues - BAML

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European equity funds experienced a record 37th straight week of outflows, while short-duration bonds continued to attract investors looking to position themselves for an inflation pick-up, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday, citing data from fund-tracker EPFR.

Investors pulled another $1.6 billion from European equity funds in the week to Wednesday, BAML said, with year-to-date outflows now just under $100 billion.

European equities have fallen out of favour among foreign investors this year in response to sluggish earnings growth, an uncertain economic outlook on the back of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and worries over the profitability of the region's banks.

Third-quarter earnings for European companies are expected to drop nearly 13 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Bond funds, meanwhile, have seen inflows in 15 of the past 16 weeks with $2.7 billion in the latest week.

But data showed that investors continued to shift out of longer-term bonds towards shorter-term bonds, a move reflected in a recent spike in longer-dated yields to the highest in months.

Fund flows suggest investors are expecting inflation in developed markets to start ticking higher on the back of a pick up in fiscal spending globally, BAML said.

Investors also pulled money from equity funds focused on "bond proxies" such as real estate investment trusts (REITs), telecoms and utilities, BAML said, while the bank's high net worth clients choosing to increase allocations to technology and industrials stocks.

Emerging markets funds continued their strong run with both equity and bond funds attracting investors for another week. Emerging market bond funds have had consecutive inflows for 16 weeks.

BAML said that overall, global investor sentiment is neither too bearish nor too bullish - or in "goldilocks" territory - as fund flows continue to show a preference for bonds and emerging markets. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Jane Merriman)