Fidelity favours peripheral European govt bonds and corporate bonds

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Fidelity, one of the world’s biggest asset managers, backed holding peripheral European government bonds and corporate bonds as among its favoured positions in the fixed income market.

“The periphery looks quite good value,” said Andrew Wells, global chief investment officer for fixed income at Fidelity.

The euro and bond yields in the currency bloc spiked and shares stumbled on Thursday after the European Central Bank stuck to its line that it will judge early in 2015 whether more action is needed to revive the euro zone economy.

Markets had been hoping for firmer details on if and when the central bank will take the radical step of printing money to buy government bonds, which a number of countries such as Germany have been resisting.

“It seems to me that they will do the right thing, but will wait right up to the wire,” Wells said in a conference call. “As with most actions with the ECB, the problem they have is that it takes too long.” (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alasdair Pal; editing by Blaise Robinson)