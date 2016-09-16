FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Goldman Sachs cuts bonds to "underweight" on 3-mo view, sticks with cash
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 16, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Goldman Sachs cuts bonds to "underweight" on 3-mo view, sticks with cash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs' asset allocation strategy team has turned bearish on the near-term outlook for bonds, cutting the asset class to "underweight", while sticking to its recommendation to hold cash in portfolios given the risk of shocks and high valuations across markets.

Disappointing economic data and the global bond sell-off since last week have seen a reversal of the 'Goldilocks' summer rally, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients, adding that risks remain skewed to the downside over the next three months.

While the bank upgraded its view on equities to "neutral", it said it was moving the U.S S&P 500 and Europe's STOXX 600 equity indexes to "underweight", adding that Asia was its preferred stock market.

Rising positive correlations between equities and bonds are hurting asset allocation, Goldman said, with risk parity and balanced funds feeling the pain the most. Goldman added that sensitivity to U.S. 10-year yields across assets is close to its highest levels since the 1990s.

"Equities rallying alongside bonds due to a strong search for yield increases vulnerability and risks inflating valuations," said the analysts. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.