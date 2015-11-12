FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro sinks after Draghi broadside on impact on inflation
November 12, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Euro sinks after Draghi broadside on impact on inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The euro fell back below $1.07 on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi warned the outlook for inflation had weakened and singled out the currency’s more robust performance since May as one reason why.

The euro sank more than half a cent to as low as $1.0691 in the quarter of an hour after the release of the prepared text of Draghi’s testimony to the European parliament.

German bond yields also fell, reversing an earlier rise, and last stood down 1.1 basis points at 0.6 percent. Europe’s main stock markets gained.

Draghi said the bank would re-examine the degree of monetary policy accommodation in place at its December meeting, adding to expectations it could cut euro deposit rates and expand or extend its programme of bond-buying. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

