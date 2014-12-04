FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stock bull market to continue -Fidelity equities CIO
#Switzerland Market Report
December 4, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Stock bull market to continue -Fidelity equities CIO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The fall in oil prices should enable the bull run in global equity markets to continue into 2015 and 2016, said Dominic Rossi, global chief investment officer for equities at Fidelity.

Rossi said on a conference call that he expected the U.S. S&P 500 index to rise to the 2,500 points level around the time of the next U.S. Presidential election.

Rossi also expected European stock markets to have a good year in 2015 and for European equities to recover from their losses - in U.S. dollar terms - of 2014.

“The fall in the oil price will extend the duration of the economic recovery across the developed markets,” said Rossi, who also expected the euro currency to fall further.

Brent crude oil fell below $69 a barrel on Thursday after Saudi Arabia announced deep cuts in selling prices for Asian and U.S. buyers, a week after refusing to support OPEC output cuts.

Fidelity has $1.9 trillion in assets under management. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alasdair Pal; editing by Blaise Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
