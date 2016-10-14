FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
European equity funds continue to bleed: BofA-ML/EPFR
#Financials
October 14, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

European equity funds continue to bleed: BofA-ML/EPFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - European equity funds posted their 36th straight week of outflows, with money that has left the asset class this year now approaching $100 billion, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said, citing data from EPFR Global.

Global investor sentiment is neither too bearish nor too bullish - or in "goldilocks" territory - BofA-ML said, as fund flows continue to show a preference for bonds and emerging markets.

European equities have fallen out of favour among foreign investors in particular as sluggish earnings growth, an uncertain economic outlook on the back of Britain's vote to leave the European Union and worries over the profitability of the region's banks have soured the mood.

Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Atul Prakash

