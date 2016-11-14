Yield plays drag European stocks again, utilities at 3-year low

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Renewed weakness in income-paying sectors such as utilities and consumer staples dragged Europe's benchmark stock index to its day's low by late-morning trade on Monday.

The STOXX Europe 600, up as much as 1.3 percent after the open, was up just 0.3 percent by 1128 GMT. S&P 500 futures erased all their earlier gains and were off 0.1 percent.

Bets that a pick-up in inflation was finally around the corner has pushed yields higher sparking a sell-off in bonds as well as so-called "bond proxies" - or traditional dividend-paying sectors - in equities.

European utilities fell 1.3 percent to a three-year low. The regional telecoms sector, which overtook banks as the worst performing sector in Europe and has lost about one-fifth of its value, was down 0.5 percent.

Energy, consumer staples and real estate were all lower on the day after having opened in the green. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Atul Prakash)