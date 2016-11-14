FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
RPT-Yield plays drag European stocks again, utilities at 3-year low
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 9 months ago

RPT-Yield plays drag European stocks again, utilities at 3-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach with snaps)

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Renewed weakness in income-paying sectors such as utilities and consumer staples dragged Europe's benchmark stock index to its day's low by late-morning trade on Monday.

The STOXX Europe 600, up as much as 1.3 percent after the open, was up just 0.3 percent by 1128 GMT. S&P 500 futures erased all their earlier gains and were off 0.1 percent.

Bets that a pick-up in inflation was finally around the corner has pushed yields higher sparking a sell-off in bonds as well as so-called "bond proxies" - or traditional dividend-paying sectors - in equities.

European utilities fell 1.3 percent to a three-year low. The regional telecoms sector, which overtook banks as the worst performing sector in Europe and has lost about one-fifth of its value, was down 0.5 percent.

Energy, consumer staples and real estate were all lower on the day after having opened in the green. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.