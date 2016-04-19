European oil corporate bond trading down 6 pct in Q1 -MarketAxess

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Trading volume in the European oil corporate bond sector fell in the first quarter, but by far less than the decline in broader fixed income trading, data from bond trading platform and data provider MarketAxess showed on Tuesday.

Volume fell 6 percent to 62.2 billion euros year in year, according to MarketAxess subsidiary Trax.

That compares with the 14 percent slump in wider fixed income, predominantly government debt, reported earlier this month.

Trading volume in March was down 10 percent year on year to 23.2 billion euros. Compared with February it jumped 20 percent.

Trax processes approximately two thirds of all fixed income transactions in Europe through its post-trade services.

Brent crude oil slumped to $27 a barrel in January, a low not visited since 2003, but it has since rebounded to test $45 last week and ended the first quarter up 6 percent.

European oil and gas stocks closed the first quarter down only 0.7 percent, far outperforming the broader FTSEuroFirst 300 index, which fell nearly 8 percent.

Oil fell steeply on Monday after a deal to freeze output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart on Sunday, but has snapped back higher.

Hedge funds are more bullish about the outlook for oil prices than at any time since the crash started almost two years ago. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)