FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen picks "first 11" stocks for Euro 2016 soccer
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 8, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

SocGen picks "first 11" stocks for Euro 2016 soccer

Atul Prakash

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - As soccer fans look forward to the European championship in France this summer, investment strategists have an eye on which listed companies could prove to be winners.

French bank Societe Generale got into the spirit by selecting 11 “first-team players” as stocks that could get a boost from the 24-nation tournament in June-July.

Its picks comprised gambling firm Paddy Power Betfair , French construction and concession companies Vinci and Eiffage, brewers Carlsberg and Heineken, airlines easyJet, Ryanair and Air France, broadcaster ITV, AccorHotels and sportswear company Adidas.

Among substitutes warming up on the sidelines, it included online bookmaker GVC, broadcaster TF1, bottler Coca Cola Hellenic, Eurotunnel and luxury goods company Kering.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, SocGen reckoned hosts France were worth a flutter for the title with average bookmaker odds of 10/3.

More than 2.5 million fans, including 1.5 million foreign visitors, are expected to attend matches, according to UEFA, European soccer’s governing body.

Fans are forecast to spend about 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) and games will be seen live in more than 230 territories around the world. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.